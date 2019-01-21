//Former UGA Running Backs to Face Off in Super Bowl LIII

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After yesterday’s exciting NFC and AFC Championship games, former UGA running backs and teammates, Todd Gurley and Sony Michel, will face off against each other in Super Bowl LIII.

Although he didn’t play much in the NFC Championship against the New Orleans Saints, Gurley expects to have a big impact against the Patriots. Gurley was limited to four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

They both have dealt with injuries during the season but Michel has made the most of his time on the field as a rookie this season. He’s carried the ball 209 times for 931 yards and six touchdowns.

They both played for Georgia in 2014 when Michel was a freshman and Gurley was a junior.

The two running backs currently rank third and fourth on Georgia’s all-time rushing list with Michel at third with 3,638 yards and Gurley fourth with 3,285 yards.

Coming out of college, it seemed like Nick Chubb was more fit for the NFL and would probably be the breakout rookie running back from Georgia but Michel has showed that he can play with the big boys too.

Other Georgia stars in the Super Bowl will be Rams linebacker, Ramik Wilson, who played with Gurley and Michel at Georgia and Patriots’ offensive linemen, David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn. Wynn has missed most of 2018 with an injury but he’ll be there cheering on his teammates.

Don’t miss these former ‘Dawgs play in Super LIII on February 3rd at 6 P.M. on CBS.

