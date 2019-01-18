//Florida Family Wins Wild Adventures Grand Prize

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia named the winners of its annual Find Our Hearts Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, with a Florida family taking home the grand prize.

Jared Maucher, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Pensacola, participated in the scavenger hunt several times throughout the 2018 season.

“We tried to play the game every time we came to the park,” said Maucher. “We are very surprised and pleasantly shocked.”

Maucher and his family were awarded the grand prize: four Gold Season Passes for the next five years.

“We love coming out there. I have four kids, and they love riding the rides and the water park, and my wife and I love the concerts,” said Maucher.

To play Find Our Hearts, Wild Adventures guests search for hearts placed around the park and mark their findings on a special game card given out near the main entrance.

“Find Out Hearts is just one of the many ways guests can have fun with their families at Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “We are very excited that Jared and his family are this year’s winners, and we can’t what to see them during our upcoming season.”

The Find Our Hearts Scavenger Hunt resumes March 9 when Wild Adventures opens for the 2019 Season 9 with the debut of Discovery Outpost, the return of Dinosaur Explore, and a season full of special events and concerts.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2019 Season Pass, which can be purchased by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures can also be enjoyed with a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass for all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.