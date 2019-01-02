//Federal Indictments for Valdosta Residents

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Federal indictments were leveled against three Valdosata residents on a variety of charges handed down December 11-12, according to the Department of Justice.

Claudia Washington, 59, of Valdosta is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute methadone and hydrocodone.

The indictment stemmed from an incident on May 3, according to the justice department. Washington could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a million dollar fine or both on each count, according to the statement

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Another Valdosta resident, Laxavier Patterson, 39, was indicted on several charges involving alleged theft of firearms from Academy Sports and Outdoor on Aug. 7, 2017, which included a Beretta Nano 9mm semiautomatic pistol and two Taurus PT709 9mm semiautomatic pistols.

Patterson was indicted on charges of theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the justice department.

Patterson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine on each count, according to the justice department statement.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Valdosta Police Department.

The third person, Isaiah Walker, 34, of Valdosta was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from an incident on June 24, 2018.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the justice department.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.