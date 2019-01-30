//Drive-by Shooting on Cranford Injures Baby

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — According to the Valdosta Police Department, a child was injured by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting just after midnight Sunday, January 27 on the 1000 block of East Cranford Avenue.

Several shots were fired into the Cranford residence and a bullet grazed the one-year-old child’s hand, the VPD reported. Automobiles in the yard were also hit.

The child’s father fled the scene prior to VPD officers arriving on the scene. The family reportedly provided little information to the police. VPD is currently searching for the father who apparently had a fight with an unidentified individual before shots were fired.

VPD is currently investigating the incident.