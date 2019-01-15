//Death of 19th ASOS Airman Under Investigation

Share with friends













MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — An Airman from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, a geographically separated unit of the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing headquartered at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, died Jan. 14, 2019, in a non-duty related incident while temporarily assigned in the Republic of Korea.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Mitchell, 26, a native of Weston, Idaho, was discovered deceased in his on-base quarters.

Mitchell, a Tactical Air Control Party Specialist, was serving with the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron at Camp Humphreys, ROK.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Staff Sgt. Mitchell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will support them however we can,” said Col. Paul Birch, 93d AGOW wing commander.

The death is currently under investigation. The next of kin have been notified and services are being provided to those in need both at home station and at the overseas location.

For more information, contact the 93d AGOW Public Affairs Office at (229) 257-6309.