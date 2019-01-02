Local NewsJanuary 2, 2019 Death Investigation in Ocilla Share with friends OCILLA, GA – According to a report from WALB, a death investigation is underway in Ocilla. Ocilla Police and Irwin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the 700 block of East 5th Street around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. TAGS: death investigation in ocillaocilla police Related posts Moultrie Man MissingFederal Indictments for Valdosta ResidentsVSU Journalism Students Get National…Man Arrested for Auto Break-insWoman Slain, Public MournsVPD Looking For Suspected ThiefOpportunities to Serve Valdosta-Lowndes in…Remains of 3 Found in…Scintilla Charter Academy to Hold…Bring One for the Chipper