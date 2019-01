Share with friends













TURNER CO., Ga – Michael Dear, 42, and Amber Stout, 30, were arrested following a high speed chase in Turner County.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office were pulled over and after a search of their vehicle on New Year’s Eve, each were charged with a number of offenses.

The couple began being pursued by authorities on I-75 around mile marker 78, traveling nearly 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. The chase went through three counties, ending in Dooly.