//City Announces Sanitation Schedule for MLK Jr. Holiday

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed on today, Monday, Jan. 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect GARBAGE ONLY on Monday, Jan. 21. However, citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 for both Monday and Tuesday pickups.

Visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services for more information, or call 229-259-3597.