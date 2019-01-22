//CES Proud of MLK, Jr. Contest Winners

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Congratulations to the Clyattville Elementary School students who participated in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Poem and Poster Contest.

Winners 4th-grade – Poem: Nathaniel Edwards–1st place and Samantha Lehman 2nd place.

5th-grade – Poem: Cole Thigpen-1st place and Kendahl Berry-2nd place. Poster winners were Adriana Quintera-1st place and Abby Harvey-3rd place.



Pictured Left to right: Nathaniel Edwards, Kendahl Berry, Adriana Quintera, Abby Harvey, Cole Thigpen, and Samantha Lehman

