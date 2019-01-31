//Bush Wealth Management Offering Scholarship

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Bush Wealth Management is offering a $1000 scholarship.

“It is our mission to empower people to live comfortable by planning wisely,” Bush said. “Through this endeavor, we strive to not only enrich your life, but the lives of your children and grandchildren. In an effort to educate our younger generations, we are offering a scholarship of $1,000.00 to an upcoming collegiate bound student. We plan to select a recipient who possesses a desire to invest in understanding their financial future. If you have a child or grandchild, nephew or niece planning to enroll in college in 2019 please feel free to share this information with them.”

Eligibility Requirements:

•Be a current High School Senior, in good academic standing, and will be graduating from Valdosta area high schools in May 2019.

•Student will be attending an accredited four year college/university as a full-time student in the Fall 2019 semester.

•Any degree can apply. Not limited to business.

Details of the Award:

•$1,000.00 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to one student.

•Scholarship monies are paid directly to selected student’s college/university.

•Funds will be applied to tuition and/or fees.

•Proof of enrollment (copy of acceptance letter is required before award will be paid to the college / university).

•All decisions of the selection committee are final and are not subject to appeal.

Documents Required:

•A completed student application.

•One (1) letter of recommendation from your current teacher or your guidance counselor.

•A 500 word essay: Why it is important to have a financial plan, and what details a well-designed plan should include.

•Completed applications must be received by May 1, 2019.

Please go to bushwealth.com to apply!

All documentation must be sent together as one complete package. Your application will be incomplete if any of these components are missing by the application deadline. Incomplete applications will not advance to the scholarship selection process. Documents will be accepted by mail or email to: heather@bushwealth.com

