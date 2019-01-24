//Burning Car with Body Inside Found in Cook

Share with friends













ADEL, Ga. – On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

On Wednesday, at approximately 1:06 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a fire was located near Highway 41 and Barneyville Road in Sparks, Georgia.

Deputies and fire fighters arrived on the scene and found a vehicle in a wooded area on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located a body in the vehicle

The body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for identification and autopsy.

Anyone in the area during the time of the fire is encouraged to ontact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 229-896-7471 or the GBI Douglas Regional Office at 912-389-4102