//British Exchange Students Arriving Thursday

VALDOSTA – As part of the Valdosta Middle School Academic Service Learning Exchange, British exchange students are set to arrive at Valdosta Middle School this week as part of one of the longest running exchange programs in the country.

Sixteen VMS sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be traveling to Atlanta on Thursday to greet their sixteen exchange partners from England. (Essex/Colchester/Brightlingsea, United Kingdom)

These students will spend 10 days with their partner families and then VMS students will travel to England in June to stay with their partner families for 10 days.

“My oldest daughter was a part of the last exchange and this time both my 7th grade daughter and 6th grade son are participating,” said Jennifer Steedley, Executive Director of Valdosta City Schools Foundation. Steedley has seen relationships grow through the years with her children and former exchange students.

Below is the itinerary for the exchange students/VMS students:



Valdosta Middle School Academic Service Learning Exchange

January 17 – 27, 2019

Thursday, January 17

10:00 am – Leave VMS for Atlanta. Bring overnight bag to school, please pack LIGHTLY, we will also have partner’s luggage on the way home. Need money for lunch and snacks.

6:55 pm – British students land at Hartsfield

8:00 pm – Back to hotel (Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown) for Chick fil A boxed meals meet/greet for partners

Friday, January 18

9:30 am – Breakfast in hotel lobby, leave by 10:30 am

11:00 am – Tour at Centers for Disease Control

12:30 pm – Lunch at The Varsity (each student will receive cash)

2:00 pm – Tour at Delta Flight Museum

Home by 11:00 pm – Make sure to send money for dinner for your student and partner

Saturday & Sunday, January 19 & 20

Time with families

Pot Luck Dinner on Saturday at The Shen’s in Kinderlou

Monday, January 21 (School Holiday)

7:30 am – Meet in front of VMS to travel to Jacksonville

10:30 am – 1:30 pm – Rebounderz (lunch included)

2:00 pm – Tour TIAA Bank Stadium, home of Jacksonville Jaguars

4:00 – Shopping and dinner at St. John’s Town Center (send money for dinner for your student and partner)

Home by 9:30 pm

Tuesday, January 22

Normal School Day – Report directly to VMS Media Center for breakfast with Ms. DeLoach, brief school tour, classes with partner. Send in a lunch or lunch money, $3 for British students, VMS students eat free, normal pick-up procedure for your student and partner

7:00 pm – Valdosta Board of Education Meeting at Pinevale Elementary School (930 Lake Park Road)

Wednesday, January 23

Travel to school as normal

9:30 am – Leave VMS for City Hall, Mayor’s Chambers (Honorary Citizenship Ceremony)

11:00 – Travel to Valdosta High School for Tour and Lunch

12:00 – 12:30 – Lunch on 3rd Floor (Surcheros)

2:00 – Nature Nate’s Industry Tour

3:15 – 4:15 Steeda Industry Tours

4:30 – 5:30 Langdale Forrest Products Industry Tours

6:00 pm – Ocean Pond Clubhouse for dinner at 6:00 pm (6600 Ocean Pond Road, Lake Park) Please provide headcount for additional family members who plan to eat dinner – $14 per person

Thursday, January 24

7:45 am – Meet at S.L. Mason Elementary School Media Center (821 West Gordon Street)

8:00 – 11:30 – Visit all 5 elementary schools, read to PreK classes in Media Center, present books brought by British students to each school

12:00 – 12:45 pm Lunch on bus

1:00 – 5:30 pm – Tour of Moody Air Force Base

6:00 pm – Pick up from VMS

Friday, January 25

5:15 am – Meet at VMS to travel to Orlando – Islands of Adventure/Universal Park meal vouchers will be purchased for one meal inside the theme parks. Send spending money and money for meal on the way home for your student and partner

Return home late, will send a remind for pick-up

Saturday, January 26

Time with families

Sunday, January 27

England friends return to Atlanta for flight home