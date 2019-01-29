//Body Found in Moultrie Identified

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, Ga. – A death investigation began in Moultrie Monday, January 28 after the body of Clarence McIntyre, 66, was found in the middle of the road in the 700 block of 1st Street.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock identified the body on Tuesday.

The Moultrie Police Department began an investigation Monday after a call around 7:15 a.m. reporting the body.

The GBI Crime Lab conducted an autopsy and preliminary results indicate McIntyre died of “natural causes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.