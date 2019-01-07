//Bo Dukes in Custody

Share with friends













OCILLA – Bo Dukes, 34, was caught around 5:30 p.m. Saturday pulling into a relative’s house on Vo Tech Drive in Ocilla.

There was no resistance from Dukes, according to U.S. Marshals. Dukes also said nothing during the capture, U.S. Marshals added.

Investigators are working to secure a search warrant for the car Dukes was driving at the time of his capture.

Dukes was taken to Irwin County Jail and is expected to be taken to Houston County, U.S. Marshals said.

Dukes was wanted out of Warner Robins for rape and other offenses that stemmed from a Jan. 1 incident.

A federal judge issued a bench warrant for Dukes out of Ben Hill County. Dukes did not show for a Jan. 3 court appearance for charges in the Tara Grinstead case.

Dukes was indicted in 2017 in connection to the Grinstead case, an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen who was reported missing in 2005.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.