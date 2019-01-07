//Armed Burglars Apprehended by LCSO Monday

Share with friends













LOWNDES – (Monday, January 7, 2018) – This morning around 5 a.m. the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had a citizen report suspicious activity in the Pebblecreek subdivision off of Cat Creek.

“We got units in the area and were able to apprehend three males that apparently had been breaking into vehicles,” stated Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Paulk identified the three: Antuan Lashon Baker, 24, from Valdosta; Malik Everett Griffin, 22, of Homerville; and Chadaine Phyllvona Thomas, 18, from Valdosta.

According to Sheriff Paulk, stolen items were recovered and returned.

“One was armed with handgun, another one had on gloves,” reported Sheriff Paulk, adding that someone had reported one of the offenders walking near house. “We found one hiding in the vehicle – a small SUV – with masks, gloves and a weapon inside.”