//Adel Shooter on Run

PHOTO: Adel Police Department

ADEL — The Adel Police Department is searching for an Adel man wanted in connection with a shooting that put two Cook County schools on lockdown yesterday.

On Thursday, January 24, around 10:22 a.m., McKenzie Rockmore, 33, of Adel, allegedly shot his wife, Kenise Rockmore, 28, in the Glendale Trailer Park on North Elm Street.

Adel police officers received a call reporting that a person was lying in the driveway of a residence at the trailer park.

When police arrived they found Kenise Rockmore suffering from a gunshot and determined that her husband, McKenzie Rockmore, had shot her during a domestic altercation before running off in the direction of Talley Street.

Kenise Rockmore was transported to the local hospital for treatment.

Adel police officers are still searching for McKenzie Rockmore and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his location the APD asks that you dial 911.

The Cook County School System issued a lock down of schools in the general area as a safety precaution. Notification to parents and others was sent out over the telephone but there was no apparent danger to the children and all were safe.

APD has issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for Rockmore.