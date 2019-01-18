//Active Shooter Events Addressed in Seminar

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, January 17, 2019, the Valdosta Police Department partnered with the South Georgia Employer Committee and Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to present a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Seminar.

Community Policing Officers Darrell Lester and Randall Hancock from the Valdosta Police Department were guest speakers for the seminar. More than fifty people representing thirty different businesses from the Valdosta-Lowndes Community attended the training held at the Georgia Department of Labor building.

The seminar covered topics including active attack events, terminology, and dealing with stress response. Seminar attendees also learned about the avoid, deny, defend civilian response method and actions to take upon arrival of law enforcement during active shooter events.

“Unfortunately we have seen these events happen across the nation at schools or universities. We’ve also seen them happen at malls, movie theaters, and churches. There is no method or pattern with them, it can be anywhere and that’s the message we try to convey that it can happen anywhere,” said Officer Lester. “This training allows people to learn what to do to reduce casualties and protect themselves in these types of situations.” The Valdosta Police Department Community Policing team serves citizens through numerous other community and educational programs throughout the year. For more information on these programs or if you would like Officer Hancock and Officer Lester to visit your school or business you can call 229-242-2606 ext. 4090.