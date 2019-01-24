//75th Fighter Squadron Returns from Deployment Thursday

Share with friends













MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Approximately 240 members of the 75th Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base are scheduled to return from a deployment from Southwest Asia, today, Thursday, January 24.

The 75th Fighter Squadron is one of Moody’s two combat-ready A-10C Thunderbolt II squadrons. The squadron’s nearly 35 pilots are dedicated to carrying out the close air support mission through the A-10, which is specifically designed for long loiter time, accurate weapons delivery, austere field capability and survivability.