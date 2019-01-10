//﻿Valdosta Native Among Gov-Elect Kemp Admin Staff for Exec Office

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Today, Governor-Elect Brian Kemp announced twenty-four administrative staff appointments who will work in the Governor’s Executive Office after his inauguration on January 14, 2019.

Among these appointments is one of Valdosta’s own, Laura Wilson, a graduate of Lowndes High and Valdosta State University. Wilson will be Kemp’s Assistant Scheduler.

“This team of highly qualified and passionate public servants will work tirelessly to keep Georgia moving in the right direction,” said Kemp. “By putting people ahead of politics, we will ensure a bright and promising future for all Georgians – no matter their zip code.”

Kemp’s team includes:

Tyler Adams, Appointments Coordinator

Chris Allen, Legal Assistant and Policy Coordinator

Stephanie Aponte, Constituent Services Call Center Coordinator

Alexandra Beyer, Deputy Press Secretary

Nick Buford, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor

Ian Caraway, Local Government Liaison

Craig Foster, Floor Leader Coordinator

Mary Grace Heath, Photographer

Robin Herron, Scheduler

Josh Hildebrandt, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor

Brad Hughes, South Georgia Field Office Representative

Ryan Loke, Business Analyst and Special Projects Coordinator

Javier Pico-Prats, Assistant Executive Counsel

Blake Poole, Middle Georgia Field Office Representative

Wesley Ross, North Georgia Field Office Representative

Katherine Satterfield, Director of the Governor’s Mansion

Nancy Saunders, Front Desk Coordinator

Earle Shivers, Correspondence Liaison

S.F.C. Chris Stallings, Georgia State Patrol Security

Grant Thomas, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor

Skylar Whitaker, Administrative Assistant to Chief of Staff Tim Fleming

Miranda Williams, Chief of Staff to First Lady Marty Kemp

Laura Wilson, Assistant Scheduler

