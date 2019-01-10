//﻿Valdosta Native Among Gov-Elect Kemp Admin Staff for Exec Office

ATLANTA – Today, Governor-Elect Brian Kemp announced twenty-four administrative staff appointments who will work in the Governor’s Executive Office after his inauguration on January 14, 2019.
Among these appointments is one of Valdosta’s own, Laura Wilson, a graduate of Lowndes High and Valdosta State University. Wilson will be Kemp’s Assistant Scheduler.
“This team of highly qualified and passionate public servants will work tirelessly to keep Georgia moving in the right direction,” said Kemp. “By putting people ahead of politics, we will ensure a bright and promising future for all Georgians – no matter their zip code.”
Kemp’s team includes:
Tyler Adams, Appointments Coordinator
Chris Allen, Legal Assistant and Policy Coordinator
Stephanie Aponte, Constituent Services Call Center Coordinator
Alexandra Beyer, Deputy Press Secretary
Nick Buford, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor
Ian Caraway, Local Government Liaison
Craig Foster, Floor Leader Coordinator
Mary Grace Heath, Photographer
Robin Herron, Scheduler
Josh Hildebrandt, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor
Brad Hughes, South Georgia Field Office Representative
Ryan Loke, Business Analyst and Special Projects Coordinator
Javier Pico-Prats, Assistant Executive Counsel
Blake Poole, Middle Georgia Field Office Representative
Wesley Ross, North Georgia Field Office Representative
Katherine Satterfield, Director of the Governor’s Mansion
Nancy Saunders, Front Desk Coordinator
Earle Shivers, Correspondence Liaison
S.F.C. Chris Stallings, Georgia State Patrol Security
Grant Thomas, Legislative Liaison and Policy Advisor
Skylar Whitaker, Administrative Assistant to Chief of Staff Tim Fleming
Miranda Williams, Chief of Staff to First Lady Marty Kemp
Laura Wilson, Assistant Scheduler
