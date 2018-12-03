//Zaccari Artwork Donated to Wiregrass Tech

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Albert Einstein was credited with saying, “Art is the expression of the profoundest thoughts in the simplest way.” This could also be said of giving the gift of art. Recently Wiregrass Tech President, Dr. Tina K. Anderson, received the gift of art work for the college’s board room.

Long time college friend, and supporter Ben Copeland, donated a piece of artwork from Dr. Ron Zaccari’s collection to the college. The piece donated was recently featured in Dr. Zaccari’s “Faces, Vases, Places, A Retrospective” show at the Turner Arts Center in Valdosta. Copeland currently is a board member for the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The piece is proudly hanging in the Executive Board Room in Lowndes Hall.

Photo: (WGTC Art Donation.jpg) Wiregrass friend and supporter, Dr. Ron Zacaari is standing next to one of his art pieces with Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson and TCSG Board Member Ben Co