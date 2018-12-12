//Yes, Those Were Earthquake Tremors You Felt, Folks

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Most of Georgia woke up to the rattling from an earthquake Wednesday morning.

People in Decatur and Suwanee were messaging on Facebook first thing this morning, saying they think they felt “tremors.” That’s because they did.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was a 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Decatur, Tennessee at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018. with an aftershock of 3.3 magnitude which happened about 15 minutes later in Decatur, Tennessee.

Californians are enjoying watching Georgians “freak out” over it on social media.

The quake happened along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is along the Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi states lines and was the strongest on record in E. Tennessee.

Thousands of people reported feeling the quake this morning.

Several smaller earthquakes in northwest Georgia have occurred over the past few years, one registering 1.9 near Villanow in August. More than three dozen earthquakes of 2.5 or higher have shaken things up since 1974 according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest registered 4.7 magnitude in 1973, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest that has ever happened in Georgia was in Lincoln County in 1974, registering 4.3, and another in Whitfield County, registering 4.2 in 1984.

