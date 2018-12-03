//Woman’s Body Recovered in Thomasville Ditch Sunday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – According to a report from WTXL, police in Thomasville are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a ditch early Sunday morning, December 2, 2018.
Officers say the body was recovered a shortly after midnight from a ditch full of water near a drain line in the 100 block of Green Street in Thomasville.
The cause of death is undetermined at this time. The GBI Crime Lab will perform an autopsy.
Police will not identify the victim until all next of kin have been notified and an active investigation is currently underway.