//Wiregrass Pharmacy Graduates Now Certified

Share with friends













VALDOSTA –All Fall graduates from the Pharmacy Technology Program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College have attempted and passed the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam making them Certified Pharmacy Technicians, or CPhTs. The Pharmacy Technology Program is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the Accredited Council for Pharmacy Education. The program was recognized in 2018 as one of the top 10 Pharmacy Technician Programs in the State of Georgia, ranking fourth in the state. Frank Barnett is the Pharmacy Technology Program Coordinator and Exposure Control Coordinator for the college.

Starting Spring Semester, the Pharmacy Technology Program will be offered as a degree-level program. Spring Semester classes begin January 9. New Student Orientation is January 7. To learn more about this program or other programs at Wiregrass, visit Wiregrass.edu.