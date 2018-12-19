//Wiregrass’ Online Biz Program Ranked 4th

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Online Business Management Program has been ranked fourth in the nation according to Great Value Colleges.net. The rankings were based on the college’s tuition and student-to-faculty ratio.

Wiregrass’ online Associate of Business Management Degree is a 64-credit hour program. Students have a choice of five specialization options: general management, human resources management, service sector management, logistics, and hospitality operations. The student-to-faculty ratio is 13 to 1.

Wiregrass’ Business Management Program Degree is designed to prepare students for entry into management and supervisory occupations in a variety of business and industries. To learn more about the Business Management online program and others, visit Wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Spring Semester, classes begin January 9. All campuses will be closed for the Holiday Break starting December 24, and will reopen on January 2, 2019. New Student Orientation is January 7.