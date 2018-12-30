Share with friends













Winter Break

By Allison Spence

Pine needles, pine needles everywhere! Yesterday, I took down all of our Christmas decorations, including the tree. I spent twenty minutes sweeping each pine needle into the dust pan, reminiscing on Christmas Day and how magical it was. Then Grafton came flying into the room, around the couch, over the coffee table and in slow motion I watched him grab the dust pan and empty every needle onto the floor. I felt like Chevy Chase in Christmas Vacation when the attic door opens and he falls from the ceiling with no warning.



Garrett was in the front yard raking up leaves and pine straw, I screamed out to him, he didn’t even flinch or look up.

“I’m returning all of these gifts in here, he doesn’t even like toys, he just wants to play with this dust pan and broom! Im about to lose it in here,” I yelled.

He still didn’t acknowledge me. That is when I realized he had headphones in and not a care in the world. No nagging wife, no kid dumping his pile of leaves, nothing, just music in his ears, rake in his hand.



An hour passed and I had managed to complete my task, toddler and all. Garrett walked through the door and I bit my tongue. I wanted to rip him a new one, I wanted to complain, but something magical happened and I didn’t. Instead I said “I need a break.”



Is it okay to take a break from your children? What is the difference between a 10 minute shower alone and a weekend vacation away? I’d like to answer my own question, it is okay. On a normal week, I kiss every boo-boo, I change every diaper, I accept every hug whether I’m busy or not, I clean up every toy, and I cook and prepare every meal. By the time Garrett gets home, I have earned my “break.”



That does not mean I didn’t hop out of the shower and pretend to eat a fake waffle from Grafton’s chubby little hands. That does not mean I didn’t crawl across the floor chasing him out of the room, giggles and all. That does not mean I don’t love my son, it means I took a break. Everyone deserves one at some point, so whether it’s getting in some retail therapy at T.J. Maxx or in my case taking a ten minute shower, go take a break. You’ve earned it.