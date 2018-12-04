//Wild Adventures Bigger and Brighter Christmas Begins Dec. 8

Share with friends













VALDOSTA​​ – Wild Adventures Theme Park is kicking off its “Bigger and Brighter” Christmas celebration with more lights, a gigantic Christmas tree and free admission for employees and families at Moody Air Force Base.

Wild Adventures Christmas begins Dec. 8 and continues for select days through Dec. 30.

This year’s celebration will feature over a million Christmas lights, a new five-story animated Christmas Tree, a living nativity, seasonal food offerings, pictures with Santa and the all-new ​Snowville

​ for kids. Wild Adventures Christmas also begins with special recognition for employees of Moody Air Force Base and their families during Moody Appreciation Weekend, Dec. 8 and 9.

“The men and women at Moody Air Force Base work every day to secure our safety, and their families are right there with them providing support,” said Molly Deese, Wild Adventures Vice President and General Manager. “Moody Appreciation Weekend is a chance for Wild Adventures to recognize the contributions Moody employees and their families make to our community and our country.”

During Moody Appreciation Weekend, Dec. 8 and 9, all military members stationed at MAFB, employees of MAFB and their families will receive free admission by presenting a base ID at any Wild Adventures ticketing kiosk.

Guests will also have the opportunity to sign a giant-sized Christmas card for to be delivered to MAFB.

Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission, a season pass or a Pre-K Free Kid’s season pass, which is free for all children ages three- to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register. For more information about ​Wild Adventures Christmas, 2019 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.