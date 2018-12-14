//Westside Elementary School Holds Toy Drive

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – This holiday season, Westside Elementary School is working to serve others.

Student Council sponsored a toy drive this month for Lowndes’ partner school system in Seminole County.

Students in all grade levels donated toys to send to those affected by Hurricane Michael. Student council member Ellie Bowers says, “It is amazing how many toys were donated by students to help others.”

Other student council members agree that Westside is glad to be able to help those still recovering from storm damage.