//W.G. Nunn Kindergarten Student Wins Illustrated Poem Contest

VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary kindergarten student, Olivia Conley, recently won first place in the K-2 division of the National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest sponsored by the Valdosta State University chapter of the American Chemical Society.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Chemistry Is Out of This World!”.

Picture Caption: W.G. Nunn Principal, Wade Beale, presented writing winner, Olivia Conley, her certificate and a $50.00 check from the Valdosta State University chapter of the American Chemical Society.