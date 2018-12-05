//VSU Celebrates 226th Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 7-8

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — More than 1,300 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 226th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8.

The schedule of events is as follows:

• College of Nursing and Health Sciences Convocation

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences Convocation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, in the University Center Magnolia Room. Dr. Sheri Noviello, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, will lead the festivities, recognizing all the candidates for the Associate of Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Master of Science in Nursing. The nursing students will be pinned, and the master’s level students will be hooded.

• Graduate School Commencement Ceremony

The Graduate School Commencement Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 in the P.E. Complex. Graduates will line up at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the facility. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

• Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Commissioning Ceremony

The Air Force ROTC Detachment 172 will conduct a commissioning ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Student Union Ballroom.

• Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, on the Front Lawn. Graduates will line up at 4 p.m. at Nevins Hall and the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center. Jessie Floyd Tuggle III, former professional football linebacker who played for the Atlanta Falcons, will deliver the keynote address. President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates, and commissioned Air Force ROTC cadets will be recognized, and every graduate in attendance will have their name called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, their faculty, and their family and friends. The celebration will end with a full fireworks display. Transportation will be provided from the university parking lots on Sustella Avenue and Oak Street. Students will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Please visit www.valdosta.edu/commencement for a complete who, what, where, when guide to VSU’s 226th commencement ceremonies, including directions on where to park.

NOTE: According to The Weather Channel, there is a chance of rain on Saturday, Dec. 8. If inclement weather prevents the undergraduate ceremony from being held outdoors on the Front Lawn, the ceremony will be moved to the P.E. Complex at the corner of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue. It will begin at 5:30 p.m., and students will line up at 4 p.m. on the second floor mezzanine. Graduates will be limited to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets may be picked up this week at the Student Union Information Desk or the Office of the Registrar or on Saturday at the P.E. Complex ticket window. Any change in venue due to weather will be announced by 7 a.m. on Saturday via email, social media, and the university website.

