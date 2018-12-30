Local NewsDecember 30, 2018 VPD Spread Christmas Cheer Share with friends VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department goes beyond their calls of duty every single year to bring joy to children at Christmas. Enjoy this gallery of photos of these men and women opening their hearts on such a special day, for special children. Football with VPD Proud kid with his new toy Little girl with her new little girl Santa Claus was there with VPD spreading Christmas cheer Valdosta Police Officers enjoy giving on Christmas High-five for this little one Sweet girl gets babydoll from VPD VPD Santa with happy little girl VPD Santa with his reindog TAGS: vpd 2018vpd brings cheer to children Related posts Bring One for the ChipperGSP Concludes Investigation on Former…VPD Seeking New ChiefOpen Testing for Valdosta Police…New Year’s Day ClosuresWinter BreakMotorcyclist Crashes in EllentonFireworks Reminder for New Year’s…Hospital Prices Are About to…Annie Garland Retires After 65…