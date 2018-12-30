//VPD Spread Christmas Cheer
Local NewsDecember 30, 2018

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department goes beyond their calls of duty every single year to bring joy to children at Christmas.

Enjoy this gallery of photos of these men and women opening their hearts on such a special day, for special children.

Football with VPD

Proud kid with his new toy


Little girl with her new little girl

Santa Claus was there with VPD spreading Christmas cheer

Valdosta Police Officers enjoy giving on Christmas

High-five for this little one

Sweet girl gets babydoll from VPD

VPD Santa with happy little girl
VPD Santa with his reindog

