//VPD Spread Christmas Cheer

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department goes beyond their calls of duty every single year to bring joy to children at Christmas.

Enjoy this gallery of photos of these men and women opening their hearts on such a special day, for special children.

Football with VPD





Proud kid with his new toy







Little girl with her new little girl





Santa Claus was there with VPD spreading Christmas cheer





Valdosta Police Officers enjoy giving on Christmas





High-five for this little one





Sweet girl gets babydoll from VPD





VPD Santa with happy little girl