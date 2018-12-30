//VPD Seeking New Chief

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta posted Thursday that it is seeking someone to manage the administrative functions of the police department.

Since longtime VPD Chief Brian Childress retired, Leslie Manaham began serving as interim Chief

The job description states that the chief must possess the ability to build community trust through development of partnerships and use of proven community-oriented policing techniques.



Qualifications include:

– Bachelor’s degree required in criminal justice, law enforcement, police administration or similar degree; master’s degree preferred; with five years of experience in upper level police management; or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

– Certified by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards Training or be able to obtain certification during the first six months after appointment. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

– Graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy; or the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Program or Command Officer Development Program highly desired; comparable specialized police leadership and management training in ethics and integrity, emergency management, cultural and generational diversity, problem solving and community policing will be considered.

– Experience in providing upper level leadership in a police department that is comparable in size and complexity to the City of Valdosta Police Department is highly desired. Significant leadership role in a department that has been accredited by Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or state accreditation agency for at least two consecutive accreditation periods is highly desired; experience in securing substantial federal resources is desired.

Salary for this position is expected to be in the range of $95,000 to $115,000 with a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental and life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off and negotiable relocation expenses.

Interested candidates must submit by email a cover letter, resume, at least five job-related references and salary history no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 25 to: Lisa Ward, vice president, The Mercer Group, Inc., at lisaward912@gmail.com.

Anyone with any questions should call (706) 983-9326. Interviews are expected to be conducted the week of Feb. 26, city officials said.