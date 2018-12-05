//VLPRA Named State Agency of the Year

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – (Dec. 5, 2018) – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority received the highest possible state honor when it was named the Agency of the Year for population 80,001-150,000 by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. This is the fourth time in five years that VLPRA received the award.

The Agency of the Year award honors the top Parks & Recreation department in the state based on facilities, outstanding programs, staff development, and accomplishments. The Authority’s achievements include record breaking enrollment numbers in youth sports, construction of new tennis courts, and its partnership with the Miracle League of Valdosta to build a new Miracle Field Complex that includes a Miracle Field and four standard baseball/softball fields.

VLPRA also won Outstanding Athletics/Aquatics Program for the Summer Basketball Program. It was a combined effort with the Valdosta City Council and local public safety officials, programmed by Andre Newson. Therapeutics Coordinator Tammy Crosby was also presented the Mike Daniel Award, an individual honor for excellence in programming.

VLPRA Executive Director George Page says the awards reflect the dedication of the Authority’s employees and the community’s support. “This is a total team effort,” Page says. “It wouldn’t be possible without our hard-working staff, devoted volunteers, and selfless collaboration from all the local school systems as well as our city and county governments.”

VLPRA received the State awards at the GRPA State Conference Banquet at Jekyll Island in November.