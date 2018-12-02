//VLPRA Hosts Free Movie Downtown Dec. 7

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Bring the entire family downtown for a free outdoor movie night! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is partnering with Valdosta Main Street and the City of Valdosta to present the animated holiday film “Arthur Christmas”. It is rated PG and will play on VLPRA’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen. The movie begins at sundown (around 5:45 PM) behind the historic Lowndes County Courthouse on Valley Street.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. Spectators should bring blankets for seating. Popcorn, hot chocolate, and other refreshments will be on sale, so be sure to bring cash. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Arthur Christmas” is part of Downtown Valdosta’s “First Friday” and “12 Days of Christmas”. It’s also part of VLPRA’s “Six Days of Christmas”. To find out about the organizations’ other holiday events, visit their Facebook pages: facebook.com/valdostamainstreetfans and facebook.com/vlpra

What: Free Outdoor Movie

Who: Everyone!

When: Friday, December 7th at 5:45 PM

Where: Downtown Valdosta (Valley Street behind the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse)

How much: FREE