//VLPRA Hosting Annual Ugly Sweater 5k Dec. 15

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is taking tacky on the road with its annual “Ugly Sweater 5K”.

Participants are encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday outfit in the fun and competitive event that starts and finishes at VLPRA’s Freedom Park. There will be awards for fastest male and female runners in each age group. There will also be a special medal for ugliest sweater.

Advanced registration is only $25 for the 5K and $10 for the one-mile fun run. Participants can sign up at www.vlpra.com. The price goes up $5 for each on the day before race day.

Day of registration and check in begins at 7:30 and goes until race time. The Fun Run starts at 9:00 AM and the 5K starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will get a long-sleeve t-shirt.

The Ugly Sweater 5K and Fun Run are part of VLPRA’s “Six Days of Christmas”, a holiday celebration featuring free movies in the park, a Gingerbread Workshop, and a “Spaghetti with Santa” dinner party. More information about the festivities is located at www.vlpra.com.

Who: Everyone!

When: Race is December 15th; Check in at 7:30 AM; Races are at 9:00 & 9:30 AM

Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at the race; Event is at Freedom Park

(3795 Guest Road in Valdosta)

Price: $25 for 5K, $10 for Fun Run; price goes up on race day