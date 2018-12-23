//VFD Unveils Two New Ladder Trucks

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department unveiled two new fire trucks on Dec. 21 that replaced both a 1993 and 2005 ladder truck in its current fleet at Stations 1 & 2. Both trucks needed to be replaced due to mechanical issues, age, dependability, and finding necessary parts. The new trucks are 100′ mid-mount aerial fire trucks that are custom-built with the latest and most updated equipment and meet the current National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and the fire safety needs of the city.

The trucks represent a $2.5 million investment in our community, paid for with a very low-interest loan through the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Lease Pool Program. The new trucks were funded through the city’s 2017 budget as part of the fire department’s scheduled maintenance.

“These new vehicles were unanimously approved by the Valdosta City Council on December 14, 2017. This investment in our community shows that our continued commitment to ensuring that the residents and guests of Valdosta, Georgia are safe in our city limits. These new vehicles will certainly serve our fire department in keeping our city safe, and allows us to serve our sister cities when called upon in times of emergency,” said Mayor John Gayle. “Since 2016, the Valdosta Fire Department has maintained a Class 1 ISO rating. This top ISO rating is critical to keeping our insurance premiums low and demonstrates that Valdosta is a great place to live and do business.”

The new trucks were built by Sutphen, a company known for customization of fire trucks. The two new aerial ladder trucks were custom built to meet the needs of the Valdosta community. Aerial ladder trucks are used to gain access to taller buildings such as downtown buildings, hospitals, hotels, etc. The aerial ladder trucks are critical to fighting any fire because they allow firefighters to get above the fire and rainwater down. Reaching taller buildings that pumpers sometimes cannot reach. From the time you arrive on a scene, these new aerial trucks can be set up and in the air in 40 seconds or less. All necessary control stations, eg: Cab, Jacks, Pump, and Turntable, are located within 12’ of each other.

In addition, sizeable interior storage allows firefighters to properly secure firefighting equipment to meet NFPA standards. The additional storage provides plenty of room for tool mounting boards, storage of rescue tools, fans, and even long-handled tools. The shorter wheelbase and shorter overall length of the new trucks allow them to maneuver easily through tight city streets, cul-de-sacs, and apartment or business complexes.

Some advanced safety features on the vehicles include back-up and blind-spot cameras to help prevent accidents and enhance visibility for its drivers. These features are essential for maneuvering the trucks into tight spaces. The additional LED lighting system on the trucks will improve day and nighttime visibility. The vehicles also feature a low-frequency siren that allows motorists to hear the emergency vehicles before they can be seen, something that is critical when maneuvering through busy intersections and congested traffic.

The new trucks offer ease of maintenance and serviceability. Not having the platform rest over the cab means not having to raise the aerial in order to tilt the cab for access to the engine or other vital chassis components. Daily checks and service can be done inside the station or service center without moving the aerial.

“The men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department, fully backed by the support of our mayor and city council, have worked hard to achieve the Class 1 ISO rating, and now we must work even harder to maintain it,” said Chief Freddie Broome. “These vehicles, equipped with the new safety features, modern technology, and advanced equipment, will help us maintain our ISO rating and, most importantly, help us keep our community safe.”

The two older trucks being replaced were sold through a trade-in deal with the vendor to save money on the purchase of the new trucks.

“The city is proud of the fine men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department who do an incredible service for our citizens each and every day, and we are confident that these new fire vehicles will maintain the excellent services that our residents and businesses expect,” said City Manager Mark Barber.

The new trucks represent a 20-year investment in the City of Valdosta. They will go into service on Dec 25. Firefighters have spent the past week training on the new trucks and getting familiar with how they operate.