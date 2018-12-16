//VFD Rescues Four Children from Apartment Fire

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, December 15, 2018, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment fire located at 811 West Mary Street.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 3:24 am.

Fire units arrived on the scene within several minutes.

Four children were rescued from the apartment by fire and police personnel.

South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Service treated and transported all four children.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly before it caused damage to other apartments. The fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen.

There were a total of 17 fire personnel on the scene. VPD also responded for assistance, and SGMC EMS provided support services.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Valdosta Fire.