//VFD’s Lt. Shelley Miller and Allen Carter Honored as Dec. Employees of the Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Shelley Miller and Allen Carter as the December 2018 Employee of the Month at the December 6 City Council meeting. Miller and Carter received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and their names will appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Lt. Shelley Miller his employment with the City of Valdosta Fire Department in November of 2009 and currently holds the position of Lieutenant. Fire Lieutenants are responsible for managing the daily operations at the company level, they oversee two to three employees, and they are responsible for being in-charge during emergency incidents. Allen Carter began his employment with the City of Valdosta Fire Department in May of 1999 and currently holds the position of Sergeant. Fire Sergeants are responsible for safely operating the fire apparatuses and conducting daily, weekly, and monthly apparatus inspections to ensure apparatuses are at a level of readiness. In addition, Sergeants assume the Company Officer roles in the absence of the Lieutenants.

On Tuesday, August 14, 2018, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire at 401 North Forrest Street. The call came in at 10:34 p.m. and the first fire unit arrived at 10:36 p.m. They reported heavy flames visible from the carport area. Further investigation revealed there were two vehicles under the carport on fire. The flames were starting to extend to the adjoining house. The first arriving fire units initiated an aggressive fire attack to extinguish the vehicles and the roof area of the adjacent home. The fire was under control at 10:41 p.m. Engine 2’s crew attempted to alert the residents and gain access into the house. There was a moderate amount of smoke inside the residence. Fire personnel located the sleeping occupants who were not aware of the fire. There were smoke detectors present inside the home, but they were not working. VFD personnel quickly assisted the occupants to a safe location outside of the house.

Engine 2’s crew attempted to alert the residents and gain access into the house. There was a moderate amount of smoke inside the residence. Fire personnel located the sleeping occupants who were not aware of the fire. There were smoke detectors present inside the home, but they were not working. VFD personnel quickly assisted the occupants to a safe location outside of the house.

Thanks to the quick actions of the VFD to alert and evacuate the residence, there were no injuries reported. SGMC EMS transported the two occupants for precautionary concerns. The occupants were later released from SGMC.

Miller and Carter’s actions on that day demonstrate their commitment to serving the public. They both show the willingness to go above and beyond their job description as Firefighters for the City of Valdosta. It is for these reasons and many others that the Employee Relations Committee nominated Lt. Shelley Miller and Allen Carter as Employee of the Month.