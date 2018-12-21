//VFD Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Sponsor Child

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, December 20, 2018, The Valdosta Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy Alumni Association received a six-foot stocking filled with toys from Direct Auto & Life Insurance of Valdosta. The stocking will be donated as part of the CFA Alumni holiday community service project.

The Citizens Fire Academy program provides citizens with the opportunity to learn about the fire service with the Valdosta Fire Department. The alumni from over the years recently decided to come together and form an organization to give back to the community.

“We are so proud of the Citizens Fire Academy Alumni and what they do for the community. This is a group who took it upon themselves to learn more about their local government and the fire service in Valdosta. Following the program they are now making it their mission to continue serving as leaders, giving back to the community as an organization,” said Chief Freddie Broome. “We are fortunate to have wonderful and passionate citizens in the City of Valdosta. The Valdosta Fire Department truly appreciates their service.”

As part of serving the community, CFA Alumni chose to adopt a child for the holidays. CFA Alumni partnered with a local foster care agency, Choices for Life, and they were paired up with a child in need to adopt for Christmas.

“A lot of our children are away from their families, anyone that they know, and anyone that was consistent in their life. Gifts like these give them a touch of happiness on Christmas. I know they will be excited,” said Andrea Dixon, Choices for Life.

“There are numerous children in foster care not just in Lowndes County but in all areas of South GA. We are always looking for some way to help out. There is a lot of ways to give back,” said Ramada Fuller, Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association.

If you would like more information on sponsoring a foster child for Christmas you can contact Choices for Life at 229-244-1422.