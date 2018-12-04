//VECA Holds Watch-party for Mars InSight Landing

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Monday, November 26, 2018, VECA students and viewers everywhere tweeted #marslanding as they tuned in to NASA’s live coverage of the first Mars landing in six years.

VECA’s Watch-party for InSight Landing captivated students as they anxiously viewed Mission Control “live” coverage from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, as the rover InSight entered into the Martian atmosphere.

Approximately six minutes after entering the atmosphere, students, teachers, viewers, and Mission Control were all applauding as InSight landed just before 3 pm. What a way to start their week; viewing our sister planet live!