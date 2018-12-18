//Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Airport Authority Meeting

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — On Wednesday, December 12, at 8 a.m. , the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority, held its monthly meeting.



Airport manager Jim Galloway discussed they are continuing to practice using the new passenger bridge in hope to get it fully operational once everyone is trained – an issue due to limited time for practice.



Because there is a limited time window when planes are available, the airline grabs what it can, when it can.



During the meeting, Airport Improvement Project 34 was examined, which entails the upgrading of PAPIs – or precision approach path indicators – used when pilots approach the airport.



Also discussed was hangar availability and replacement of dated lights.

