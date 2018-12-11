//Valdosta Featured in Where to Retire Magazine

Share with friends













HOUSTON, TX (Dec. 11, 2018) – Valdosta, GA, has been selected a top retirement destination by Where to Retire, the only magazine in America geared toward helping people with retirement relocation decisions. Valdosta is profiled in a feature titled “8 Tax-Friendly Cities” in the January/February 2019 issue, available nationwide now.

Where to Retire Editor Annette Fuller said that these eight budget-friendly cities are attractive to retirees. “A locale with low taxes is at the top of the wish list for many soon-to-be relocating retirees,” Fuller said. “After evaluations of taxes on income, property, sales and more, we came up with this list of standouts. In south-central Georgia, Valdosta retirees report savings on homeowners insurance and low-cost continuing-education classes. College-level sports, live theater and outdoor options like a disc golf course add to the city’s appeal.”

Each year, 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns to retire. Generally, relocating retirees are healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who choose to not relocate. They bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns. Nationally, two dozen states and hundreds of towns seek to attract retirees as a source of economic development.

Where to Retire, now in its 27th year of print, is published six times a year. The magazine covers the best retirement regions, towns and master-planned communities, and recently released its sixth edition of "America's 100 Best Places to Retire."

8 Tax-Friendly Cities: Clearwater, FL; Clemson, SC; Elko, NV; Houma, LA; Killeen, TX; Natchez, MS; Oak Ridge, TN; and Valdosta, GA.