//Valdosta Daily Times Among Bomb Threats Yesterday

VALDOSTA – Friday, December 14, 2018 – According to multiple reports across the U.S. yesterday, bomb threats were sent to dozens of schools, and other locations, including 12 newspapers owned by CNHI, which includes the Valdosta Daily Times.

The threats appear to have been hoaxes. The Valdosta Daily Times staff evacuated the building after receiving a threat via email just before 5 p.m.

Bomb-sniffing dogs searched the building but cleared it by 5:15 p.m., according to a report from the VDT.

According to a report from WALB, investigators are looking into a series of bomb threats happening in cities across the country, including in Southwest Georgia.

It’s unclear if the South Georgia incidents are related to incidents across the nation.

However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement saying it is aware of similar incidents in cities across the country on Thursday.