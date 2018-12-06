//Valdosta City Council Meeting in Process
Local NewsDecember 6, 2018

Valdosta City Council Meeting in Process

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The regular meeting of the Valdosta City Councip is currently in session with a large crowd present.

Recognized were December Employees of the Month, Lt. Shelley Miller and Sgt. Allen Carter. Story to come.

 

 

 

TAGS:

Related posts