//Valdosta Announces Holiday Sanitation Schedule

The City of Valdosta will be closed for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.

No sanitation services will be offered for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday,which falls on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 respectively and are the only two holidays that sanitation workers take off for the entire year. The Sanitation Division will NOT collect residential garbage, recyclables, and yard waste or bulk item pickups on these dates. However, citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Tuesdays should place their garbage, recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 for both Tuesday and Wednesday pickups.

City sanitation trucks pick up from over 3,500 residents per day. The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Monday. Since yard waste and bulk item pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, citizens are urged to minimize the amount of yard trash they place curbside throughout the adjusted holiday schedule.

The City of Valdosta wishes all its residents a safe and happy holiday. If you have any questions, please call 229-259-3590 or visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services.