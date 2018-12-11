//Utilities Dept Exercising Water Valves Thursday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, December 13, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be exercising water valves located at 1400 Baytree Drive for RPI Contractors making a repair at the apartment complex. Crews will start exercising the water valves at 9:00 a.m.

The exercising of the water valves in the area may cause a drop in water pressure and possible water service interruptions for approximately 2 to 3 hours. Work is scheduled to be completed on December 13, weather permitting.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at 229-259-3592.