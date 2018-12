Share with friends













SOUTHWEST GA – According to the National Weather Service of Tallahassee, two tornadoes hit Southwest Georgia during severe storms Sunday morning.

The first one hit Worth County around 2:45 a.m. with 105 mph winds just north of Sylvester.

At 9:20 a.m. a second one landed in Tift County with 85 mph winds.

