//Two Convicted of Trafficking Marijuana

ATKINSON CO, Ga – Lynnette Murillo, age 19, and Brian Sandoval, age 20, were tried and convicted of trafficking marijuana in the Atkinson County Courthouse last week. The trial ended in a verdict of guilty against the pair. A third co-defendant, Kim Hughes, pled guilty and testified against the other two at trial. Sentencing was put off until a later date, however, the pair are being kept in custody until a sentencing hearing can be held. The case stems from a traffic stop conducted in December of 2017.

“These two young people did not want to take responsibility for their own actions and now potentially face lengthy prison sentences for their trafficking in illegal substances,” commented Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman. “I am proud of the work of my office and must commend Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Rue Smith for all her hard work. I must also thank the Willacoochee Police Department for their work in investigating this case.”