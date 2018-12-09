//Two Arrested for Murder Following High Speed Chase

Share with friends













PHOTO: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON CO, Fla. – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 10:19 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of South State Road 53.

The vehicle was described as a black Nissan with a South Carolina license plate, occupied by a male and a female.

While responding to the vehicle, the deputy learned that the tag attached to the Nissan had been reported stolen. As the deputy arrived, the driver (later identified as Aaron M. Lewis) started the car and fled at a high rate of speed northbound on State Road 53.

The deputy initiated pursuit with his emergency lights and siren activated.

Speeds quickly exceeded 100 miles per hour as other responding deputies joined in the pursuit, which continued into the City of Madison where deputies were assisted by officers from the Madison Police Department as Lewis turned west onto Base Street.

The chase continued west at speeds of 115 miles per hour toward Greenville, FL. Deputies maintained pursuit as other responding deputies were able to get ahead of them and deploy tire deflation device.

This disabled the Nissan successfully and ended the chase.

Lewis and his passenger, identified as Brooke A. Buddemeyer, was arrested without further incident.

During further investigation, deputies learned that both Lewis and Buddemeyer were wanted in Missouri for Second Degree Murder. A Nationwide Attempt to Locate had been previously issued by the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office in Gasconade County, Missouri.

Both Lewis and Buddemeyer were transported to the Madison County Jail.

Lewis will face local charges as well as the warrant for murder.

“I would like to personally thank the citizen that called the sheriff’s office and alerted us to this vehicle,” said Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “I am extremely proud of our deputies and the officers of the Madison Police Department. Through a coordinated effort, two individuals wanted for Murder in another state were arrested and taken off the streets in Madison County.”



Arrested: