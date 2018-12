Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street, Funk Living, Steel Magnolias, Home of 10,000 Picture Frames, 306 North, Art and Soul, Cottonwood Market and Boutique, The Flower Gallery and Funk Living are hosting tonight’s Tacky First Friday starting from 5 p.m. until.

It’s guaranteed to be a fun night out.

Dress in your tackiest Christmas attire and you could win big.

There will be secret elves secretly judging you.

First, second and third place winners, get ready!