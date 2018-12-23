//Steeda Autosports Celebrates 10 Years

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Steeda Autosports has celebrated 10 years since opening their manufacturing facility in Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia on December 4, 2008. To recognize this wonderful accomplishment, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority hosted an anniversary celebration for employees on Thursday, December 20 at their facility.

“It is always important to recognize our existing industries like Steeda who provide employment for local residents and continue to invest into our community,” said Andrea Schruijer, Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

Steeda Autosports engineers and manufactures performance and appearance products for the Ford Mustang, Ford Fusion, Ford Focus, Ford Fiesta and Ford Edge.

Originally founded in 1988, Dario Orlando chose to apply his extensive background in engineering and racecar development experience to the task of elevating Ford Performance Vehicles to levels of un-paralleled performance. Due to many years of success, Steeda has several locations around the country including the one here in Valdosta.

When Steeda opened its doors in 2008, they had five employees including a welder, assembler, shipper, salesman and a Director of Manufacturing. Currently, they employee over 30 people with jobs including assembly, engineering and design, machinist, marketing, powder coating, sales, shop technicians, social media, videographer, website & SEO and welding.

One reason Steeda chose to locate in Valdosta-Lowndes County back in 2008 to manufacture automotive parts was to compete in the world market.

“Valdosta- Lowndes County has made it very competitive for manufacturing because the cost of living and working is much more affordable here,” said Dario Orlando, Owner & President of Steeda Autosports. We have seen a 40 percent growth in manufacturing since being in Valdosta.

Over three thousand parts are manufactured in Valdosta related to the automotive industry, annually.

“Steeda has the best employees,” says Orlando. From welders, machinist to assemblers, they have hired dozens of employees from local technical colleges including, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

“These employees come to us with a good foundation that we are then able to tweak to the next level of manufacturing or our specific needs. They share the same passion about the automotive aftermarket that we do” says Orlando.